Babil skeletons unearth legal and historical firestorm

Shafaq News/ A seemingly routine excavation in the Nile subdistrict of Babil Province has escalated into a matter of national scrutiny, after the unearthing of five unidentified human skeletons.

Uncovering the Facts: What Was Found?

According to Babil MP Amir Al-Mamouri, the remains of four individuals were unearthed during a dig at Tell Jaryan in the Nile subdistrict. Instead of alerting security or judicial authorities, excavation workers reportedly collected the bones in plastic bags and removed them from the site without authorization. A fifth set of remains was subsequently found during a joint site inspection.

“The initial remains were placed outside the archaeological zone without notifying the relevant authorities,” Al-Mamouri told Shafaq News, condemning the act as “illegal and unacceptable.”

Al-Mamouri emphasized that early statements from excavation workers suggested the bones were not ancient, with estimated ages ranging between 40–60 years. The remains were reportedly buried above the stratigraphic layer of the archaeological artifacts, implying a more recent origin.

Archaeological Significance Vs. Ethical Complexity

Babil is no stranger to historical revelations. Once home to the mighty city of Babylon, the province holds a central place in Mesopotamian civilization, with layers of history embedded across its lands. Tell Jaryan itself is among many sites scattered in the region that contribute to the understanding of Iraq’s ancient past.

Yet, the latest discovery deviates from traditional archaeological narratives, exposing a critical gap in coordination between excavators and oversight bodies. Raed Hamed, Director of Babil Antiquities, confirmed the remains were encountered as the excavation team wrapped up its field season. “Finding skeletal remains during excavations is not unusual in Iraq,” he said. “But we cannot determine their age without proper laboratory analysis unless a cuneiform inscription or identifiable artifact accompanies them.”

Hamed justified the temporary burial of the bones, stating it was intended to preserve the remains from environmental degradation while awaiting legal approval for transport to Baghdad. “Transporting human remains without official paperwork can expose teams to legal repercussions,” he explained.

Legal Gaps and Human Rights Concerns

Despite archaeological norms, the handling of the remains raised red flags among human rights monitors and legal experts. Ahmed Al-Attar, Director of the Human Rights Commission in Babil, visited the site alongside law enforcement, forensic experts, and MP Al-Mamouri.

“There is no indication this is a mass grave,” Al-Attar said, clarifying that under Iraqi law, a mass grave must contain at least two bodies buried together. “Each skeleton was buried separately. However, the lack of official oversight during their recovery is a serious breach.”

Al-Attar indicated that the site’s excavation should be halted temporarily, pending a formal investigation. “We’ve requested the Martyrs Foundation to suspend activity at the site. A committee headed by a judge and including the public prosecutor, the Human Rights Commission, and relevant agencies will inspect the location to determine the context of the remains,” he told Shafaq News.

Should the findings suggest a mass grave, Iraq’s Directorate for the Protection of Mass Graves would deploy a forensic team to excavate the site systematically. Otherwise, the remains will be reinterred in a designated cemetery after securing judicial clearance.

A Heritage Site Under Private Investment

Further complicating matters is the site’s legal status. MP Al-Mamouri revealed that Tell Jaryan, while classified as an archaeological mound, has been granted to a private investor. This arrangement allows for land ownership to transfer to the investor after excavation, with discovered antiquities handed over to the state.

This hybrid model—where heritage sites become economically utilized land—raises questions about the effectiveness of oversight and the potential for heritage mismanagement. While technically legal, critics argue that this model prioritizes commercial value over historical and ethical stewardship.

Recent Discoveries and Their Broader Implications

The discovery of the unidentified skeletons stands in stark contrast to other recent archaeological developments in Babil. Over the past year, teams working under the supervision of Iraq’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage have unearthed a range of relics—including a Babylonian cuneiform tablet in the Qasr area and ancient urban structures in the Borsippa district.

These discoveries have bolstered calls for a comprehensive preservation strategy, amid fears that Iraq’s archaeological wealth could be further compromised by conflict, looting, or administrative neglect.

The remains now await forensic testing in Baghdad, while authorities debate whether the site should be classified as a crime scene or preserved as an archaeological landmark. For now, the Nile subdistrict remains the focus of both legal scrutiny and historical intrigue.