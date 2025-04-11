"Gateway of Civilization": Babil celebrates heritage with marathon

Shafaq News/ The Youth and Sports Directorate in Babil province organized a marathon as part of the International Day of Babylonian Civilization.

Under the banner “Babylon: Gateway of Civilization and History,” the event took place within the ancient city’s archaeological site and drew broad participation from local forums, sports clubs, and academies.

The International Day of Babylonian Civilization, which began on Thursday, is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. The event has attracted significant public and official attendance, along with regional and international participation.

Friday’s program featured a series of cultural, artistic, and industrial exhibitions. Among the participants were public and private companies, including the State Company for Automotive Industry, Al-Furat Chemical Industries, and Al-Sadda Cement, alongside various local businesses.

The exhibitions aimed to highlight Babil’s industrial capabilities and promote investment opportunities in the province’s manufacturing sector.