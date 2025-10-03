With a mass marathon: Iraq celebrates independence

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, more than 2,000 runners took to the streets of Baghdad in a marathon marking Iraq’s National Day.

Observed on October 3, the holiday commemorates Iraq’s admission to the League of Nations in 1932, ending the British mandate and signaling formal independence.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports staged the race, drawing men and women of all ages from across Iraq’s provinces. Minister Ahmed al-Mubarak told Shafaq News the turnout and spirit of the participants showed “the highest sense of citizenship," adding that the ministry would follow the event with a major jobs fair in Baghdad to link private companies with young jobseekers.

