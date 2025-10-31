Erbil hosts 12th International Marathon with global runners

Erbil hosts 12th International Marathon with global runners
2025-10-31T07:40:57+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Hundreds of athletes from Iraq and abroad took part in the 12th Erbil International Marathon in the capital of the Kurdistan Region on Friday.

The flagship 42-kilometer race began early in the morning under international standards, featuring around 400 professional runners. Participants completed four laps along the city’s main highway loop.

Two shorter events — a 12-kilometer race and a 2-kilometer family run — were held alongside the main competition, drawing students, families, and amateur athletes.

