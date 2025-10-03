Iraq celebrates National Day with parades, marathon, and cultural events

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqis are celebrating their National Day on Friday, October 3, marking 93 years since the country gained independence from the British mandate and became the first Arab state to join the League of Nations in 1932.

The date, chosen as Iraq’s official holiday in 2020, recalls the League’s approval of Iraq’s membership, which recognized the new state as sovereign and capable of governing its own affairs. Prime Minister Nuri al-Said submitted the request that year, ushering Iraq out of mandate rule and into the international community.

While some Iraqis have proposed other milestones—such as the 1958 founding of the republic, the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, or the 2014 call to arms against ISIS—October 3 has become the most widely accepted symbol of independence and international recognition.

This year, celebrations stretch across the country and beyond. In Baghdad, the Ministry of Defense prepared an aerial parade by the Air Force and Army Aviation, alongside a 21-gun salute at dawn. Military officials said the events reflect pride in sovereignty and unity, encouraging citizens to share in the festivities.

The capital also hosted a National Day marathon under the slogan “One Flag, One Homeland,” with free participation open to the public. Athletes from seven provinces joined the race, which carried a total prize fund of 15 million dinars. Organizers provided uniforms, participant numbers, and facilities to accommodate runners, turning the event into a festival of sport and community.

Beyond official ceremonies, ministries, provinces, and Iraqi embassies abroad are holding cultural and social events.

In a message marking the occasion, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani extended his “sincere congratulations and heartfelt blessings” to all Iraqis, describing October 3 as the day that embodied the modern Iraqi state and its historic, civilizational, and cultural presence. He emphasized his government’s commitment to safeguarding the constitution, protecting resources, strengthening the economy, and securing Iraq’s rightful place regionally and internationally.