Two Asayish members injured in attack in Syria’s Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

Two members of Syria’s Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces (Asayish) were wounded after a checkpoint came under attack in the northern city of Aleppo, the force said on Monday.

In a statement, the Asayish said the checkpoint was targeted by armed groups affiliated with Syria’s Ministry of Defense, without providing further details on the attackers or the condition of the injured officers.

Clashes later erupted on the outskirts of the Kurdish-majority Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, according to Shafaq News correspondent in Syria.

Snipers linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces responded by targeting a Syrian internal security checkpoint near the Shihhan roundabout, north of Aleppo, the correspondent added. No immediate casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Defense has not commented.

Tensions in the two neighborhoods have flared repeatedly. In October, at least ten people were injured or suffered tear gas inhalation after Syrian government forces allegedly dispersed a protest against road closures leading to Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, according to the SDF.