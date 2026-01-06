Casualties reported in attacks on Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood

Shafaq News- Aleppo

One civilian was killed, and two others were wounded in four attacks carried out by factions affiliated with the Syrian government on the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo over the past 24 hours, Internal Security Forces (Asayish) stated on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Asayish described the attacks as a violation of the existing ceasefire, saying their forces responded “forcefully” by targeting two positions belonging to the armed factions involved.

It called on all parties to respect civilian rights and refrain from targeting residential areas, stressing that any response would remain within the bounds of the law and “the legitimate right to defend civilians.”

#عاجل | قوى الأمن الداخلي حلبتعرض حي الشيخ مقصود في مدينة حلب صباح اليوم لاستهداف من قبل طائرة استطلاع تابعة للفصائل المسلحة التابعة لوزارة الدفاع المؤقتة، مما أسفر عن إصابة مدنيين اثنين بجروح متفاوتة، و تم نقل المصابين إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج الطبي. pic.twitter.com/aRHOLNG5lM — قوى الأمن الداخلي حلب (@Asayish_Aleppo) January 6, 2026

No official comment had been issued by the Syrian government at the time of reporting.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the neighborhood and its surroundings have been calm since early Tuesday, with no new clashes reported. “Residents have remained inside their homes amid concerns that fighting could resume.”

Aleppo witnessed intense clashes between the two sides late last year, which resulted in civilian casualties. The fighting ended with a ceasefire declared by both sides following US pressure, a source told Shafaq News.