SDF’s Abdi, US Envoy push March 10 deal

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi met on Monday with US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack in al-Hasakah to discuss advancing the March 10 Agreement with Damascus and stabilizing northeast Syria.

On X, Barrack described the visit as “a major step forward in President Trump’s vision to give Syria a chance by enabling Syrians to unite toward peace and shared prosperity.”

I visited northeast Syria today with @CENTCOM Commander Admiral Cooper for substantive conversations with @MazloumAbdi and the SDF. Forward momentum for @POTUS’s vision of “give Syria a chance” by allowing Syrians to unite with all Syrians in a renewed effort for cooperative… pic.twitter.com/hCuTNNBUmm — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) October 6, 2025

The talks, attended by US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper, and senior SDF and political leaders focused on accelerating the implementation of the agreement signed between transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Abdi earlier this year. The deal aims to integrate all civil and military institutions of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) into the Syrian state by the end of 2025.

Discussions also addressed steps to ease sanctions, attract investment, and enable the safe return of displaced Syrians. Both sides reaffirmed their partnership in countering ISIS and promoting regional stability while upholding Syria’s territorial integrity.

The meeting comes amid renewed tension between Damascus and the AANES after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani reportedly declined to meet AANES Co-Chair Ilham Ahmad during her recent visit to the capital, where talks on the March 10 accord were expected to continue.