SDF’s Abdi in Paris for negotiations with Syrian government

Shafaq News – Paris

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi arrived in Paris on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with a Syrian government delegation, held under joint French and US oversight.

A source close to the SDF told Shafaq News that Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Autonomous Administration’s Department of Foreign Relations, accompanied Abdi alongside several senior officials from the administration.

A meeting, overseen by several French officials and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, will bring together the SDF delegation and a Syrian government team led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

According to the source, preparations for the meeting began days ago through the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are being held under the direct sponsorship of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The talks aim to explore a potential agreement that would integrate the SDF and associated institutions into the structure of the Syrian state.

Earlier, Kurdish officials revealed that the Syrian government, Abdi, and Barrack reached preliminary agreements during recent talks in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Officials from the Autonomous Administration told the Saudi Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath TV channel that the agreements included joint control of border crossings and the Tishrin Dam. However, discussions on prison facilities and oil fields were postponed to a later stage.