Amman hosts US–Kurdish talks on Syria deal

Shafaq News – Amman

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria met US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack in Jordan on August 25, sources told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

Talks in Amman centered on advancing the March 10 agreement between Abdi and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa — which calls for Kurdish constitutional rights, a nationwide ceasefire, and the integration of the SDF into the Syrian army — after negotiations in Paris over the deal collapsed when Damascus rejected French mediation.

The accord also provides for state control over civilian and military institutions in northeast Syria, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields, while guaranteeing the return of displaced Syrians.

It was Abdi’s second meeting with Barrack in Amman in just over a month, following talks in July.