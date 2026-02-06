Syrian government, SDF review steps for military integration

Shafaq News- Hasakah

A delegation from Syria’s Ministry of Defense met with the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to discuss procedures for integrating the group's personnel into Syria’s government forces, the SDF said on Friday.

According to a statement, the SDF General Command received the Defense Ministry delegation as part of efforts to complete the implementation of the January 29 agreement, noting that discussions on the matter are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Syrian state-owned media outlet SANA reported, citing the Defense Ministry, that the delegation was headed by Hamza Al-Hamidi, chief of the army’s operations authority.

Damascus and the SDF reached a ceasefire deal on January 30, 2026, following weeks of military tension in northeastern Syria. The agreement mandates the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli as part of a broader integration of military, security, and administrative frameworks. According to sources speaking to Shafaq News, the accord’s key provisions include transferring urban security to state control, merging Autonomous Administration institutions with government bodies, affirming Kurdish civil rights, and facilitating the return of displaced residents.

Read more: Kurds: International betrayal victims