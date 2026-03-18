Egypt warns media, vows legal action over Arab ties

Shafaq News- Cairo

Four Egyptian state bodies on Wednesday warned against media practices that undermine relations with Arab countries, including Iraq, saying attempts to damage long-standing ties amount to a “crime” warranting legal action.

The Egyptian Ministry of State for Information, in coordination with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, the National Press Authority, and the National Media Authority, issued a joint statement warning of “negative media practices” affecting relations with countries facing “Iranian aggression.”

The statement followed a call by Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan, and stressed that Egypt maintains deep-rooted ties with Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Jordan.

It described any attempt to harm these relationships as a direct threat to the collective interests of Arab states, calling such actions “unacceptable” on legal, national, and ethical grounds.

The four bodies said they will now enforce existing laws and regulations to control media performance, prevent harm to national interests, and stop insults directed at allied countries or their officials.

The move follows recent media disputes across Egyptian television and social media platforms tied to unfolding regional developments, which officials described as “temporary events” that will not affect Egypt’s relations with other Arab states.