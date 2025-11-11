Masrour Barzani: Iraq’s elections will define governance for the next four years

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), described Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections on Tuesday as “crucial,” noting that they will determine the country’s system of governance for the next four years.

Speaking after casting his ballot in Erbil, Barzani reflected that the vote marks a key test for Iraq’s democratic process. “Without doubt, these elections are important, and we hope that people will vote freely, away from any pressure,” he remarked to reporters.

Barzani underlined that the outcome will influence how Iraq is administered in the coming term, urging citizens to participate responsibly and ensure their voices are heard.

The vote takes place as early estimates indicate that nearly nine million eligible Iraqis remain outside the electoral process, according to preliminary figures under review as nationwide turnout rates are being calculated. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has yet to publish official participation data.

Across Iraq, 7,768 candidates have been approved to compete for 329 parliamentary seats, including 301 Kurdish contenders representing both political parties and independent lists from the Kurdistan Region.

Polling centers opened across the country on Tuesday for the general vote, following Sunday’s special balloting for security forces, detainees, and hospital patients.

