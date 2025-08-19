Baghdad to host Arab Architecture Festival in October

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad, designated as the Arab Capital of Tourism, will host this October the Arab Architecture Festival, an event described as the largest of its kind in Iraq’s modern history.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who will sponsor the event, said in a statement that the festival represents a platform to address urban challenges in developing cities and to present Iraq’s cultural and economic revival through architecture.

The festival is organized in partnership with the Tamayouz Excellence Award Foundation for Global Architectural Excellence, founded in the UK in 2012. The award has grown into a leading international initiative celebrating outstanding Arab architects, once chaired by the late Zaha Hadid.

Preparations for the Baghdad gathering were discussed on Tuesday between al-Sudani and architect Ahmed al-Malak, head of the foundation, alongside Iraqi architect Manhal al-Habboubi and Jordanian architect Osaid Al-Aytan. The talks focused on finalizing arrangements to ensure the event’s success and to present Baghdad as a hub of cultural and urban innovation.