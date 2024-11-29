Iraq’s 1% salary aid for Gaza, Lebanon sparks backlash

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s decision to deduct 1% from state employees’ salaries for humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon has stirred legal concerns and dissatisfaction among workers. While the government frames it as a voluntary contribution, critics argue it burdens employees already facing economic hardships, with many calling for a reconsideration of the policy.

Official Decision

The Iraqi Council of Ministers, during its 47th regular session held on November 19, 2024, approved a decision for the Ministry of Finance to deduct 1% from the salaries, allowances, and pensions of all state institutions. This voluntary contribution will be deposited equally into accounts supporting Gaza and Lebanon, or as prioritized by the Prime Minister.

Employees or retirees who do not wish to contribute may submit a formal request to their respective minister or head of an independent agency, stating their decision. The minister or head of the agency will then ensure their name is removed from the list of donors, according to a document signed by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid Naeem.

Employee Discontent

The decision has sparked dissatisfaction among many employees. Mohammad Abdul Jabbar, an employee, stated that "employees have been demanding adjustments to the salary scale for years, but it has yet to be addressed. Now, instead of salary increases, they are being reduced to assist other countries."

Abdul Jabbar added to Shafaq News, "Although the decision is not mandatory, those who refuse must submit a request through their department, which will then be forwarded to the ministry. This complicated process forces employees to accept the decision to avoid dealing with bureaucratic procedures and official documents."

The employee called on the government to reconsider this decision, stressing that employees' salaries should be increased rather than reduced. “The cost of living is tough, and inflation continues."

On the other hand, Umm Mohammad, a resident of Baghdad, believed that "the 1% deduction from employees' salaries impacts low-income workers, especially those who live in rented accommodation."

She told Shafaq News, "Instead of this contribution going to other countries, the government should consider the crises citizens face and their living conditions. Such deductions could be used, for example, to create housing projects for the poor and low-income groups. This would gain more acceptance, as opposed to helping other countries, which have ways to secure funds, including loans."

Economic and Legal Concerns

Economic researcher Ahmad Eid stated that despite the humanitarian dimensions of the decision, it overlooks the economic and social consequences on citizens in balancing support for external causes with addressing local challenges.

In his interview with Shafaq News, Eid explained, "Socially, the desicion promotes the concept of human solidarity among nations. However, employees may view Hezbollah as the primary beneficiary, using these funds to cover military and armament expenses."

"It's important to note that this decision has created division among citizens, many of whom see it as an additional burden on a population already struggling with difficult living conditions. These individuals had been eagerly awaiting the government's attention to raise their salaries amid the deteriorating living standards of many employees in Iraqi ministries."

Eid emphasized that Iraq faces challenges in achieving fiscal balance due to its heavy reliance on oil revenues and the slow growth of the non-oil sector. Therefore, according to Eid, any additional deductions “could exacerbate economic pressure on individuals and provoke criticism regarding government spending priorities.”

From a legal standpoint, Eid argued, "An employee's contract with the state is based on receiving a salary in exchange for providing service. Salaries should not be tampered with unless there is explicit consent from the employee."

Legal expert Mohammad Jumaa warned that Article 28 of the Constitution clearly states that no taxes or fees can be imposed except by law. “This deduction was not established by law but through a Cabinet decision. To avoid violating this constitutional provision, the Cabinet made it voluntary, requiring those who refuse to submit a request for exemption. However, these instructions effectively make it mandatory, not voluntary."

"If the deduction were truly voluntary, the request would be made for the deduction, not the reverse. Therefore, the decision is in effect mandatory and legally unconstitutional." He explained to Shafaq News.

MP Talib Abdul Karim Al-Maamari agreed with Jumaa, stating that the deductions were "invalid," pointing out, "It cannot be mandatory, and those who refuse should not have to submit a request. This process takes too long and burdens ministries and their staff. There should have been donation boxes in all provinces and state institutions, allowing those who are financially able to contribute as they see fit. Donations are voluntary, not compulsory."

Al-Maamari told Shafaq News, "The people of Gaza and Lebanon are dear brothers, and we must assist them. However, this should not be done in an obligatory manner, as some employees, especially those with large families and children, need their salaries to meet basic needs. Providing for one's family is more important than donating, even to a mosque."

Iraqi Aid to Lebanon and Gaza

Since the onset of the war in Lebanon, Baghdad has swiftly launched both government and private sector relief campaigns, including the shipment of food, fuel, and hundreds of tons of aid to Lebanon.

In addition to the current decision to deduct 1% from employee salaries, Iraq had previously sent around 100 fuel tankers to Lebanon before the outbreak of the war, as part of humanitarian efforts to support the Lebanese people amid the challenges they face.

Iraq also welcomed approximately 17,000 Lebanese refugees fleeing the Israeli war, allowing them to enter the country with their personal vehicles and any official documents proving their identity.

Furthermore, Iraq sent tons of medical and food aid and received dozens of wounded individuals for treatment. In a show of solidarity, schools in Iraq opened their doors to Lebanese students.

As for Gaza, alongside Iraq's official stance in support of the Palestinians, the country has also sent hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid.