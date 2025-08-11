Iranian Security Chief Ali Larijani begins two-day visit to Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Baghdad for a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival, Larijani met with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, he will consult with Iraq’s three presidencies, State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki, and other political figures.

During his stay, Larijani is expected to finalize new security agreements. Plans also include a visit to Najaf on Tuesday, where a meeting with Iraq’s leading Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, remains possible.

Larijani’s visit comes at a time of heightened political maneuvering in Baghdad, as US officials are pressing the Iraqi government not to approve the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority law, which would formalize and expand the powers of the paramilitary coalition that includes several Iran-aligned factions.

Following his visit to Iraq, Larijani will travel to Lebanon. Talks are set to focus on national unity, independence, and expanded economic and trade ties, alongside Iran’s continued support for Lebanon’s stability and development.

Appointed Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by President Masoud Pezeshkian on August 5, Larijani succeeded Ali Akbar Ahmadian. He previously served three consecutive terms as Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly and continues as a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.