Iran endorses Hezbollah initiative to improve Saudi ties

Shafaq News – Beirut

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani on Saturday welcomed a Hezbollah initiative to improve relations with Saudi Arabia, describing the timing as favorable for regional cooperation.

Last week, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem urged Riyadh to “open a new page,” set aside past disputes, and form a united front against Israel, but Saudi Arabia has shown no change in stance. The kingdom, which designated Hezbollah a terrorist group in 2016 along with other Gulf States, has recently joined Washington and Lebanese rivals in pressing for the group’s disarmament.

In a press briefing following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani described Lebanon as a close partner with whom Iran consults regularly, stressing the importance of regional states remaining strong and independent.

Commending Qassem’s proposal as a step to ease pressure on the population, he highlighted various Israeli attempts to destabilize the region and underscored the need for regional coordination to bridge divisions.

Larijani indicated that closer ties between Hezbollah and Saudi Arabia would be a logical step given shared concerns, while accusing the United States of attempting to sow discord in Lebanon. “Saudi Arabia is regarded as a brotherly nation, and ongoing consultations aim to enhance cooperation,” he clarified, noting that Iran welcomes any political development that benefits the Lebanese people.

He further emphasized that Hezbollah functions as a safeguard for the Lebanese and a deterrent against Israel, describing the group as a vital asset for the Islamic world.

The remarks followed Larijani’s September 16 visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior officials. He explained that discussions in Riyadh included, for the first time, defense cooperation, regional coordination, and measures to bolster regional stability.