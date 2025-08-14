Hezbollah to Larijani: Lebanese and Iranians are brothers

Shafaq News – Beirut

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani met with Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Thursday, as Lebanon faces renewed internal debate over disarming non-state actors.

According to Hezbollah’s media office, Qassem hosted Larijani along with Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani. The meeting underscored Iran’s backing for what Qassem described as Lebanon’s resistance against Israel and its right to sovereignty and independence.

“We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continuous support to Lebanon and the resistance,” Qassem quoted as saying, emphasizing the “brotherly relations” between the Lebanese and Iranian people.

Larijani’s visit to Beirut, which began on Wednesday after a two-day trip to Baghdad, included meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. His trip comes at a sensitive time, as domestic and international voices call for a national dialogue on limiting Hezbollah’s military presence outside the Lebanese Armed Forces framework.