Iran’s Larijani reiterates support for Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament debate

Shafaq News – Beirut

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani reaffirmed on Wednesday that Tehran will stand by the Lebanese people “in all circumstances.”

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, Larijani said that if the Lebanese people suffer, “we in Iran will also feel this pain,” adding that cultural and emotional ties between the two countries had deepened over the years.

He was received at the airport by Lebanese Foreign Ministry representative Rodrigue Khoury, Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, senior officials from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, Hamas, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, while crowds of supporters gathered outside.

During his visit, Larijani is scheduled to meet President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, who also leads the Amal Movement, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and other political figures. As Larijani arrived, Berri told reporters, “Take it easy, brothers… Iran is a friendly country, and Hezbollah is not finished.”

The trip comes a week after the Lebanese government tasked the army with drafting an operational plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, amid US pressure and concerns over a potential large-scale Israeli military campaign.

Lebanese political figures who support Hezbollah’s disarmament criticized Larijani’s visit and recent Iranian statements as interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, warning that such positions undermine national sovereignty.

Larijani arrived in Beirut after a two-day visit to Iraq, where he met senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.