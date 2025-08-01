Ali Larijani expected to lead Iran’s new security council

Shafaq News - Tehran

Iran is preparing to establish a new Defense Council as part of a broader restructuring of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Iranian media outlets revealed on Friday.

According to information obtained by Fars News Agency, the council will focus on strategic defense policy and is expected to be formally constituted soon.

As part of the leadership reshuffle, Ali Larijani, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is likely to be appointed SNSC secretary in the coming days. Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the current secretary of the SNSC, is expected to oversee several critical and high-level national files, described as strategic missions requiring top-tier coordination and management.