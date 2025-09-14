Iran: Hostile acts will halt nuclear cooperation

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran outlined conditions for implementing its agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian official announced on Sunday.

The member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zarei announced in a statement that Tehran “reserves the full right to determine the identity of international inspectors allowed into its nuclear facilities” and could withdraw from the deal with the IAEA if confronted with European hostility, noting that this principle is based on parliamentary law and directives from the Supreme National Security Council.

Zarei explained that during a recent meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the Cairo agreement and understandings with the IAEA, Iran did not grant the agency unrestricted access for its inspectors. Instead, he said, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi pledged that inspection procedures would remain under the authority of the SNSC.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) revealed in a statement that reports on nuclear facilities attacked during the June war with Israel will only be submitted after security conditions permit and once the council approves.

The statement stressed that all practical measures must be coordinated with the IAEA and submitted for council ratification, warning that Iran would immediately halt implementation if subjected to “hostile acts,” including any revival of annulled UN Security Council resolutions.