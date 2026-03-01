Tehran confirms death of three military chiefs

Shafaq News- Tehran

Three of Iran’s top military officials were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, Iranian state television reported on Sunday.

The victims are identified as Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour. No further details on the attacks were provided.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces was martyred in US-Israeli aggression on Iran. pic.twitter.com/YE6Z6ncYZk — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 1, 2026

Earlier today, state television confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes targeting Tehran. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council declared that the Supreme Leader’s death “will mark the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.” The Iranian government set 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of Khamenei, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period.