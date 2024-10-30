Iran capable of “dozens” of retaliatory strikes against Israel, Defense Minister says

Shafaq News/ Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh declared Iran’s capacity for multiple retaliatory strikes against Israel, including large-scale operations like “Operation True Promise,” which launched over 200 missiles and drones at Israel areas earlier this year.

Nasirzadeh's remarks, shared by National Security and Foreign Policy Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei, emphasized Iran's strong air defenses and missile capabilities. Rezaei noted that Nasirzadeh highlighted a recent Iranian offensive, “Operation True Promise II,” in which 90% of the 200 missiles fired hit their targets, despite Israel’s alleged censorship of the aftermath.

Nasirzadeh also addressed recent Israeli strikes on Iranian sites in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam, asserting that the attacks had caused no lasting disruptions to Iran's defense production and were swiftly repaired.

Nasirzadeh affirmed that any Israeli aggression, however minor, would be met with a response. "Even if [Israel] fires an arrow at one of our deserts, we will retaliate," he said, stressing Iran’s readiness to respond to any violation of its airspace.