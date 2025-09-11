Israeli drone attack kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle in southern Lebanon on Thursday, killing the rider, according to local media.

Al-Jadeed TV reported the strike occurred between Ain Baal and Bazouriyeh, amid intensified Israeli flights over Tyre, nearby villages, and areas along the Litani River, where residents said reconnaissance activity had been ongoing since early morning.

Earlier at dawn, Israeli forces demolished a building used as a school for children with special needs on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.

The Israeli army has not yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Although a ceasefire formally began on November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has documented more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 fatalities and 480 injuries—including women and children.