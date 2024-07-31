FNA: Iranian military advisor killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Shafaq News/ Fars News Agency (FNA) reported that an Iranian military advisor was killed in the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut last night. The strike also claimed the life of senior Hezbollah figure Fuad Shukr.

Iranian reports also identified the killed individual as Milad Bidi, an advisor to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday the death of its prominent leader Fuad Shukr, who was killed in the Israeli air raid targeting a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.