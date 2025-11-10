Israel strikes Lebanon as Beirut reaffirms negotiation path

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 17:04)

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, as the Lebanese Presidency reaffirmed its commitment to the negotiation.

According to Shafaq News sources and local media, in the south, the strikes hit the Rihan Heights, targeting the areas of al-Qatrani and al-Mahmoudiya, and Al-Jormoq in the Jezzine district.

غارات إسرائيلية تستهدف الجنوب و البقاعشن الطيران الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات إستهدف منطقتي القطراني والمحمودية في الجنوب و منطقة الشعرة في البقاع pic.twitter.com/ryGT8OxSNn — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) November 10, 2025

Another drone struck an open area near the town of al-Hamaira in the Tyre district.

In the Beqaa Valley, airstrikes targeted the town of Janta and the Shaara area along the eastern mountain range, and other strikes hit a car in the city of Hermel.

No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military said its forces struck Hezbollah “terrorist infrastructure” in both the Beqaa region and southern Lebanon, including a site used for producing and storing “strategic weapons.” It added that another site in southern Lebanon had been used to “launch rockets toward “Israeli territory in recent months.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم بنى تحتية إرهابية في منطقتيْ البقاع وجنوب لبنان ومنها موقع لانتاج وتخزين وسائل قتالية استراتيجية🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على بنى تحتية ارهابية تابعة لحزب الله في منطقتيْ البقاع وجنوب لبنان. 🔸في منطقة جنوب لبنان تم استهداف موقع لحزب الله الإرهابي تم… pic.twitter.com/r4nOFqvsYJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 10, 2025

The strikes came shortly after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the army alone must assert the state’s authority across all Lebanese territory and borders. He stressed that the military’s mission is to impose national sovereignty, end Israeli violations, and ensure Israel’s withdrawal from occupied points inside Lebanon through a political and negotiated path.

UNIFIL spokesperson Danny Gafari told local media that since the November 2024 Ceasefire, the mission has documented more than 7,000 Israeli air violations and 2,400 activities north of the Blue Line, describing the situation as “a source of deep concern.” Lebanese authorities reported the killing of more than 300 and the injury of more than 650 others.

