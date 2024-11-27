Lebanese army urges caution as ceasefire takes effect with Israel

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Lebanese Army urged residents to delay returning to some villages, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

"As the ceasefire comes into effect, the army is taking the necessary measures to complete its deployment in the south in line with the Lebanese government’s directives," the military said in a statement.

The army added that it would carry out its tasks in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) under the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The military command advised citizens to "hold off on returning to villages and front-line areas where Israeli forces had infiltrated, pending their withdrawal as per the ceasefire agreement."

It also emphasized the "importance of adhering to the directives of military units deployed in the region to ensure civilian safety."

For residents returning to other areas, the army cautioned against unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects left behind by Israeli forces. It urged citizens to report such items.

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday Beirut time (2 a.m. GMT), marking the end of more than a year of cross-border skirmishes and two months of open warfare between the two sides.