Israel strikes drill in Lebanon’s Beqaa, killing one

Shafaq News – Beqaa (Updated at 16:43)

An Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Suhmur in the Western Lebanese Beqaa Province, killing a civilian operating excavation equipment, local sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

“Two Israeli drones were observed flying over the area shortly before the strike,” the sources affirmed.

Lebanon has documented more than 4,600 Israeli violations of the ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, which have left around 270 dead and 480 wounded.

In August, the government tasked the army with drafting a plan by year-end to disarm Hezbollah under US pressure, though the group has rejected surrendering its weapons.