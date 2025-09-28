Israel targets residential area in southern Lebanon

2025-09-28T22:07:52+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Sunday, Israeli drones struck near a house in Houmin al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon, local media reported.

No casualties were recorded.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee later claimed the strike targeted Hezbollah weapons depots used to “plan attacks,” describing them as a “breach of understandings with Lebanon.”

Lebanon has documented more than 4,600 Israeli violations of the ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, which have left around 270 dead and 480 wounded.

In August, the government tasked the army with drafting a plan by year-end to disarm Hezbollah under US pressure, though the group has rejected surrendering its weapons.

