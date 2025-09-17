Israeli strike hits Baalbek: Casualties reported

Shafaq News – Baalbek / Marjayoun

An Israeli drone strike killed two people in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The National News Agency reported that the strike targeted a vehicle in the al-Asirah area of Baalbek.

Separately, Israeli forces reportedly dropped an incendiary bomb over the Hura area between Kfarkila and Deirmimas in southern Lebanon, igniting a fire.

The Israeli military has not claimed responsibility for the strike.

Despite a ceasefire deal reached in November 2024, official data recorded more than 4,600 Israeli violations to date, resulting in at least 261 deaths and about 540 injuries, including women and children.