Israeli strikes hit Baalbek, Hezbollah launches retaliatory rockets

Shafaq News/ Lebanese media reported, on Saturday, that five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Hadath Baalbek in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

In a swift escalation, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel following reports of around 70 rockets launched from Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah announced it had targeted “the Israeli city of Safed with rockets, marking the second such strike within hours.” The group confirmed it also “hit the settlement of Katzrin with multiple rockets,” triggering additional sirens in nearby areas.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that seven people, including two children, were killed and approximately 50 injured in Israeli strikes on the coastal city of Tyre on Friday night. The ministry added that “rescue teams continue to recover bodies from the rubble as search efforts proceed.”