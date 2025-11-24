Iran denounces Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburb

Shafaq News – Tehran

The recent Israeli strike on Beirut is “a blatant violation” of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and “a brutal assault” on Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The strike targeted an apartment building in Haret Hreik, Beirut’s southern suburb, killing Haitham Ali Tabatabai, a senior Hezbollah field commander. Hezbollah later confirmed Al-Tabatabai’s death along with four of its members. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 21 people were also injured in the attack.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry urged international accountability, arguing that those responsible should face prosecution for what it labeled a terrorist act and a war crime.

“The repeated breaches of the ceasefire, along with the continued hostilities, are regrettable and unjustifiable,” the statement continued.

محکومیت جنایت تروریستی #رژیم_صهیونیستی در حمله به مناطق مسکونی در #بیروت و ترور فرمانده بزرگ #مقاومت، هیثم علی طباطبایی بسم‌الله‌ الرحمن‌ الرحیموزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران حمله عصر روز یک‌شنبه جنگنده‌های رژیم متجاوز صهیونیستی به منطقه مسکونی در ضاحیه بیروت و ترور… pic.twitter.com/hwKVdkgz1E — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) November 24, 2025

The assassination comes despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been in place since November 27, 2024. According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has committed 5,350 violations between that date and November 20, 2025, including 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,983 air breaches.

During this period, 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded, including women and children.

