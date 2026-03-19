EU urges Iran and its allies to “immediately cease” regional attacks

Shafaq News- Brussels

The European Council on Thursday condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate” military strikes in the region, urging an immediate halt to attacks and broader de-escalation, a day after Israeli strikes targeted an Iranian gas field and Tehran responded with attacks across the region.

In a statement, EU leaders warned that developments in Iran and the wider region “threaten regional and global security,” calling for the protection of civilians and infrastructure and full respect for international law, while urging a “moratorium” on strikes targeting energy and water facilities.

The Council expressed solidarity with affected countries and called on Iran and its allied groups to “immediately cease” attacks and respect sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

While emphasizing the need to safeguard regional airspace and maritime routes, the council condemned any acts that “threaten navigation” or disrupt access through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil shipments and a significant share of world trade.

The EU has previously called for “diplomatic” efforts to ensure access to the Strait and avoid broader military involvement, while Iran has indicated that shipping remains open to international vessels except those linked to the United States and its allies.

On Wednesday, parts of Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities were struck in what Tehran described as attacks on its economic infrastructure. The field, located in Bushehr province and shared with Qatar, is Iran’s largest gas reserve and forms part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which had previously warned it would retaliate in kind if its energy infrastructure were targeted, launched missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, damaging key energy facilities and triggering fires.

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