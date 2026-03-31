Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel faced a wave of rocket and drone attacks that struck its northern and central regions, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Channel 12, a cluster-type missile struck Bnei Brak in central Israel, sending smoke into the air and triggering emergency calls. Israel’s ambulance service received multiple reports of injuries, though the exact toll remained unclear.

Fragments from another projectile spread across at least 10 locations in central Israel, including Petah Tikva, where damage to vehicles and fires erupted. Four people sustained injuries. Earlier, sirens sounded across Acre, the Haifa Bay industrial zone, and the Galilee after incoming projectiles were detected.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state-linked Fars News conveyed that several Israeli airstrikes hit residential areas and a religious site in at least three cities, including the central city of Mahallat and the northwestern Zanjan province. 11 people were killed and 15 others injured in Mahallat, while additional casualties were recorded in Zanjan, where an administrative building also came under attack.

Powerful explosions were witnessed in Hamedan and Isfahan, alongside ongoing fighter jet activity. The coverage also detailed multiple US strikes across different regions, with Iranian air defense systems deployed in response. The exact targets of these strikes have not been disclosed.

The escalation extended to Gulf States where Saudi Arabia intercepted four ballistic missiles and 10 drones targeting the Riyadh region, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 10 مسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية. pic.twitter.com/P7tC0z6G01 — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 31, 2026

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities indicated that debris from intercepted projectiles sparked a fire in a residential building in Dubai’s Al-Bada’a area, resulting in four minor injuries. Additionally, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported that one of its oil tankers, the “Al-Salmi,” was directly targeted while anchored near Dubai. No further details on damage or casualties were immediately available.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/hDtes8Fvpj — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 31, 2026