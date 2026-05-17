President Barzani heads to Rome for talks with Pope and Italian officials

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Rome on Sunday for a two-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican, the president’s office announced.

During the visit, Barzani is expected to meet with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and several senior officials from the Italian and Vatican governments.

The discussions will focus on relations between Iraq, the Region, Italy, and the Vatican, in addition to Iraq’s political and security situation and broader regional developments.