Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran and Israel on Tuesday exchanged wide-ranging military strikes, as the war between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv intensifies and enters its 18th consecutive day.

In a statement, the Israeli Army reported that the attacks targeted key installations in the Iranian capital, including air defense systems and missile platforms. No details were provided on casualties or material damage.

בטהרן ובביירות במקביל: צה״ל החל בגלי תקיפות נרחביםראשוני: צה"ל החל כעת בגל תקיפות נרחב לעבר תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני ברחבי טהרן.במקביל, צה״ל החל כעת בגל תקיפות נוסף לעבר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בביירות.פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2026

State-run Fars News Agency indicated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a “powerful attack” on Israeli territory. The strikes focused on the southern regional support command and a strategic missile storage facility linked to Israel’s Rafael defense company in northern Israel.

Israeli media noted sirens sounding across central Israel, with “rocket fragments” falling in the Jerusalem area.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, the Ministry of Defense confirmed intercepting a missile targeting the country, adding that civil defense teams contained a small fire in an industrial area caused by debris from the intercepted missile, with no injuries.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 12 مسيّرة خلال الساعات الماضية في المنطقة الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/c1cg8bSQAR — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 17, 2026

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense detailed the interception and destruction of 12 drones over the past several hours in the Eastern Province. Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the Ministry’s spokesman, indicated that the Royal Saudi Air Force neutralized multiple aerial threats over recent days, including 56 ballistic missiles and 17 cruise missiles before they could reach targets inside the kingdom.