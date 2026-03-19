Iraq decries energy infrastructure attacks following regional strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry raised alarms on Thursday over attacks targeting energy facilities in neighboring countries, warning that such strikes could fuel regional instability and disrupt global energy supplies.

In a statement, the ministry described the recent assaults as a “worrying escalation” that threatens efforts to calm tensions and maintain stability.

Stressing the need to step up measures to contain the situation and keep energy flowing to international markets, it also cautioned that continued escalation benefits no one and could deepen crises across the region.

"Peaceful solutions remain the most effective way to protect security, stability, and common interests," the ministry concluded, urging countries to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, while also calling for the activation of international and regional mechanisms to address shared challenges.

Yesterday, Iran’s South Pars gas field, Tehran's largest and part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve, came under an Israeli attack. In response, Iran targeted several gas and oil facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.