Iran’s FM: Netanyahu’s attack aimed to kill US-Iran diplomacy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately sabotaging ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.

In a post on X, Araghchi said that Netanyahu manipulated successive US presidents into waging wars on Israel’s behalf for nearly three decades.

“By all indications, the purpose of Netanyahu’s criminal attack on Iran—killing hundreds of innocent civilians, including women and children—is to scuttle a deal between Iran and the US, which we were on the right path to achieve,” he wrote.

“If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential,” the Iranian FM noted, adding that halting Israeli aggression could open the door to renewed talks.