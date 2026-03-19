Kleicha: The warmth of Eid in Iraqi homes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

As Eid al-Fitr approaches, the scent of kleicha drifts through Iraqi neighborhoods, signaling the return of a tradition deeply rooted in daily life. Known as Iraq’s signature Eid pastry, kleicha is more than a sweet —it reflects family bonds, shared joy, and the anticipation that surrounds the holiday.

Inside homes, the scene unfolds with quiet familiarity. Families gather around the dough, where mothers, daughters, and relatives divide the work of kneading, filling, and shaping. Conversation flows naturally, laughter fills the room, and the process itself becomes a moment of togetherness passed from one generation to the next.

Beyond the kitchen, these gatherings leave a lasting imprint. The making of kleicha preserves intimate moments that stay with families over time —warm, unspoken, and deeply felt. A series of photographs captured by Shafaq News documents these scenes, offering a glimpse into a ritual that continues to define the season.

As preparations intensify in the days before Eid, some families turn to neighborhood bakeries, either to bake their trays or to purchase ready-made kleicha. This option provides a practical alternative, allowing households to keep pace with the demands of the season while remaining connected to the tradition.

Still, homemade kleicha retains a distinct place. Prepared from basic ingredients —flour, vegetable oil or clarified butter (samn), and fillings such as dates or sesame— it carries the imprint of the hands that shaped it. That personal touch gives it a flavor closely tied to nostalgia and a sense of belonging.

On Eid morning, kleicha takes its place at the center of Iraqi tables, served with tea to visiting guests and well-wishers. The gesture reflects a long-standing culture of hospitality, where offering sweets is part of welcoming others into the celebration.

More than a seasonal dish, kleicha remains a living tradition —reconnecting Iraqis with their shared past and expressing the joy of Eid in its most heartfelt form.

Read more: Eid in the crosshairs: Baghdad marks the holiday under regional strain