Gold prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, have dropped in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Monday.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price of 430,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 426,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-karat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold stood at 400,000 dinars, while the buying price reached 396,000 dinars.

Regarding the retail prices of gold in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-karat gold per mithqal reached 500,000 dinars, while the buying price stood at 440,000 dinars, and for 18-karat gold, the selling price was at 380,000 dinars.