Oman continues mediation as US-Iran talks begin third round in Geneva

Shafaq News- Geneva

Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi held meetings in Geneva with Iranian, US, and international officials as the third round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington took place on Thursday, with Muscat facilitating exchanges between the two sides.

Al-Busaidi met Iran’s delegation head, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to review Tehran’s proposals and positions based on principles discussed during the previous round. The discussions focused on Iran’s views and suggestions aimed at reaching an agreement on its nuclear program.

📸 | عقد معالي السيد بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi وزير الخارجية مساء أمس الأربعاء لقاءً ثنائياً في مدينة جنيف بسويسرا مع معالي الدكتور سيد عباس عراقجي وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وذلك في إطار المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية الجارية وغير المباشرة… pic.twitter.com/Vbqok9x2ct — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) February 26, 2026

The Omani minister also met the US delegation head and Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, addressing Iranian proposals and questions raised by the US negotiating team regarding key elements of Iran’s nuclear program and the guarantees required for a potential agreement.

📸 | عقد معالي السيد بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi وزير الخارجية، صباح اليوم في مدينة جنيف لقاءً مع ستيف ويتكوف مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي، وجاريد كوشنر، وذلك في إطار المفاوضات الإيرانية – الأمريكية الجارية حاليا.تناول اللقاء استعراض مرئيات ومقترحات الجانب الإيراني وردود… pic.twitter.com/9BVccVPKqh — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) February 26, 2026

Separately, he met Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to discuss technical issues related to Iran’s nuclear file and the agency’s professional role in ensuring transparency and oversight in any future arrangement.

📸 | عقد معالي السيد بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi وزير الخارجية لقاءً في مدينة جنيف مع معالي رافاييل غروسي المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، وذلك في إطار التشاور وتبادل وجهات النظر حول المسائل الفنية ذات الصلة بالملف النووي الإيراني والأفكار الجديدة التي هي محل… pic.twitter.com/RrjA28bfuU — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) February 26, 2026

“Mediation efforts are continuing in a constructive spirit,” al-Busaidi said, noting an “openness” from negotiators to new ideas and solutions.

Oman has played a central mediating role in US-Iran contacts, including in April 2025, following a message from US President Donald Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader. Muscat also hosted the first round of the current talks.

US-Iran Geneva talks begin under shadow of ‘indefinite’ deal and escalation risks