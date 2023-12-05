Gold prices decline in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / Today, Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, the prices of foreign and Iraqi gold dropped in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while they remained steady in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad were recorded this morning. The selling price per Iraqi Dinar for one mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 450,000 IQD, with a buying price of 446,000 IQD.

Our correspondent highlighted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold reached 420,000 IQD, with a buying price of 416,000 IQD.

Regarding the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD.