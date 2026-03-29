Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada denounces attack on President Barzani’s house

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada condemned on Sunday the targeting of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, calling it an unacceptable act that runs counter to the conduct of resistance armed factions.

In a post on X, the group’s Secretary-General Abu Alaa Al-Walai described Barzani as a measured political figure who has built constructive ties with multiple parties through his approach and personal conduct.

Pointing to the timing of the attack, which followed within days a similar incident involving the residence of PMF Chief Falih Al-Fayyadh, he suggested that the incident may reflect external pressure or signaling. Al-Walai further linked the attack to Barzani’s stance opposing any facilitation for Iranian opposition groups to launch hostile activities from the Iraqi Kurdish territory into Iran.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from Iraqi political forces and international actors, who described it as a serious escalation and called for accountability and steps to prevent further attacks.