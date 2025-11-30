President Barzani, Czech Envoy review Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday discussed the recent attacks on the Khor Mor field with the new Consul General of the Czech Republic, Lukas Gyurcich.

In a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Gyurcich condemned the assault, reaffirming his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with the Region across all sectors, placing particular focus on economic ties.

The two officials also reviewed the overall situation in Iraq and explored other issues of shared interest.

On Wednesday, explosive-laden drones struck the Khor Mor field in Chamchamal, triggering a fire and causing material damage, though no casualties were reported. The attack disrupted gas supplies to 60–80% of power stations across the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, according to the country’s Natural Resources and Electricity ministries.

