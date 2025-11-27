President Barzani warns of grave threat after Khor Mor drone strike

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned the latest drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah, calling it a direct assault on economic facilities that serve both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, Barzani said the attack threatened national security and public stability, urging Baghdad and the relevant security agencies to “act quickly and take effective measures to identify and punish those responsible.”

Barzani warned that the perpetrators must be prevented from repeating similar attacks, describing the strike as an assault on essential economic and public service infrastructure.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also condemned the attack and urged Baghdad to pursue the perpetrators while calling on Washington to provide defensive equipment to protect civilian infrastructure.

I also urge our American and international partners to provide the defensive equipment necessary to protect our civilian infrastructure, and to support us in taking serious action to deter these attacks on our people and our progress -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 26, 2025

Local authorities said the drone hit the field late Wednesday, sparking a fire and triggering an almost 80% blackout across the Kurdistan Region, reducing supply to roughly 5 hours per day under the Runaki project.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell described the strike as a “treacherous” and “serious terrorist act,” noting that it caused no casualties.

The Khormor field, located in Chamchamal district, is operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes UAE-based Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum. It has been the target of repeated rocket and drone attacks in recent years, often attributed by Kurdish authorities to “militia groups operating inside Iraq.”

No group has claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

