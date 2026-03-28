IRGC backs regional “collective defense shield” after President Barzani home attack

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Saturday, denounced a drone strike targeting Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok as a “terrorist act.”

In a statement No. 49 issued under Operation “True Promise 4,” the IRGC said the attack was carried out by “aggressive enemies,” linking it to the recent “unjust assassination” of senior Iranian officials and civilians by the United States and Israel.

The incident, the IRGC added, reflects efforts by “warmongering” parties to undermine peace, stability, and regional cooperation, expressing readiness to support the security of neighboring states through enhanced cooperation and the establishment of a regional “collective defense shield” against what it called hostile acts by “the US military and the Zionist regime.”