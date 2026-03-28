President Barzani calls home attack a “dangerous escalation” for Iraq

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday described the drone attack on his residence in Duhok as a “very dangerous escalation for Iraq,” stressing that such acts must be stopped.

Speaking to the Rudaw Media Network, Barzani accused “outlaw groups” of carrying out the attack, stressing that the incident was not personal. He confirmed that no casualties were reported and said no one —including maintenance staff— was present at the residence at the time.

The strike drew widespread condemnation from Iraqi political forces, as well as international figures, who described it as a dangerous escalation and called for those responsible to be held accountable. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also rejected the attack, calling it a “terrorist act” aimed at undermining regional peace and stability.