PM Al-Sudani orders probe after drone attack on President Barzani residence

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Duhok

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday condemned a drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

During a phone call with Barzani, al-Sudani reviewed security developments and directed the formation of a joint Baghdad-Erbil security team to investigate the incident and pursue legal action against the perpetrators. He warned against any actor, domestic or foreign, seeking to drag Iraq into the wider regional conflict, stressing the need to safeguard sovereignty and stability.

Earlier today, a security source reported that explosive drones targeted Duhok, with one crashing and igniting a fire while another was intercepted before impact.