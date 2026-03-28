Iraqi leaders condemn drone attack on President Barzani residence

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi political leaders and officials condemned a drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during a phone call with Barzani, reviewed security developments and directed the formation of a joint Baghdad-Erbil security team to investigate the incident and pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

Ammar al-Hakim, head of al-Hikma (Wisdom) movement, described the strike as a serious threat to Iraq’s security and sovereignty and called for stronger measures to protect stability.

The al-Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, also denounced the attack, warning that it undermines efforts to ease tensions and preserve internal security. It called for identifying those responsible and boosting coordination between Baghdad and Erbil to prevent further incidents.

Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani described the strike as a dangerous escalation, warning that “armed groups operating outside state control are becoming a growing threat” to stability in both the Region and Iraq.

Iraqi Parliament Deputy Speaker Farhad Atroushi condemned the attack and said those responsible must be pursued and brought to justice, urging stronger coordination between security forces to prevent further incidents.

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