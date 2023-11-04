Historic Ties Strengthened: President of Kurdistan Region's Paris Visit Reconnects Kurds with France

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's President, Nechirvan Barzani, recently visited Paris, holding discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting highlighted the longstanding ties between the Kurds and France, emphasizing the historical connections dating back to the era of President François Mitterrand.

According to a report by RFI Radio, France has been supporting the Kurdistan Region since the 1990s, with Danielle Mitterrand, the former president's wife, playing a pivotal role in convincing the French government to establish a no-fly zone over Kurdish regions during the First Gulf War in 1991. Her efforts earned her the title "Mother of the Kurds."

RFI Radio explained that France continued its support by opening a consulate in Erbil after Saddam Hussein's regime fell in 2003. During the war against ISIS, Paris played a crucial role in aiding Iraqi and Kurdish forces. Currently, the French Armed Forces are actively engaged in the fight against ISIS stationed in Erbil. Despite challenges, including a flight ban imposed by Baghdad following the 2017 independence referendum, President Barzani's visit to Paris was a significant step in reconnecting the Kurdistan Region with the international community.